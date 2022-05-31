West Kelowna Fire Rescue extinguishes suspicious fire

Send this page to someone via email

Emergency crews in West Kelowna rushed to a suspicious fire on Tuesday afternoon.

The fire broke out just before 3 p.m., in the area of Talon Drive and Hawkes Boulevard, behind the Walmart Supercentre.

“Crews were updated en route by dispatch that the fire was coming from a trailer instead of the surrounding field,” West Kelowna Fire Rescue said in a press release.

West Kelowna fire chief Jason Brolund said crews quickly battled the blaze to prevent it from spreading.

“It was determined the wind-driven fire started in a travel trailer and quickly spread to nearby vehicles, vegetation, and a neighbouring structure on site,” said WKFR.

A witness told Global News that the fire didn’t last long, only a few minutes before West Kelowna Fire Rescue was on scene, dousing it.

Brolund says there is significant damage to the outbuilding, and that a vehicle parked beside it was damaged as well.

“Due to the volume of materials on-site and the legacy construction of the exposed structure, the fire was stubborn to extinguish,” said WKFR.

“Crews worked hard to gain access in the concealed spaces of the roof space using chainsaws to cut through the ceiling to extinguish the fire.”

Investigators are on scene and have deemed the fire to be suspicious. The file has been turned over to RCMP for further investigation.

