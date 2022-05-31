Menu

Canada

‘Slippery slope’: Alberta’s Kenney questions federal B.C. drug decriminalization plan

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 31, 2022 7:33 pm
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney speaks at the Rideau Club in Ottawa on Thursday, March 12, 2020. View image in full screen
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney speaks at the Rideau Club in Ottawa on Thursday, March 12, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS / Sean Kilpatrick

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says he has concerns about the federal government’s decision to decriminalize possession of small amounts of illegal drugs in British Columbia.

Kenney says the decision is a “slippery slope” and is counter-productive to solving the twin problems of illicit drugs and helping those recover from addiction.

Under the program, British Columbians who possess up to 2.5 grams of illicit drugs for personal use will not be arrested or charged starting early next year.

Read more: B.C. becomes first province to remove criminal penalties for possession of some hard drugs

It’s part of the province’s request for an exemption from Canada’s drug laws following a record number of overdose deaths.

Trending Stories

Kenney says other provinces should have been consulted first, particularly next door in Alberta.

Story continues below advertisement

He says the move also violates a promise from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau not to undertake such action.

Click to play video: 'Federal government grants limit drug possession exemptions in B.C.' Federal government grants limit drug possession exemptions in B.C.
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Jason Kenney tagAlberta Government tagOpioids tagOverdose Crisis tagopioid overdose tagopioid epidemic tagB.C. government tagDrug Decriminalization tagControlled Drugs and Substances Act tag

