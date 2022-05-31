18-year-old male arrested after firearm reported outside Saskatoon school

An 18-year-old male is in custody following a report of a person armed with a firearm at a school parking lot.
At approximately 1:30 p.m. May 31, 2022, Saskatoon police were called to the school in the 200 block of Primrose Drive.
The suspect was in possession of what has been determined to be a replica BB gun. He was reported to have fired the gun at three other males, striking one of them. The male received a minor physical injury.
No other injuries have been reported.
The male suspect then fled the scene and was taken into custody shortly after in the 200 block of Broadbent Avenue with the help of the Corman Park Police Service.
Currently no charges have been laid.
