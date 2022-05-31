Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

18-year-old male arrested after firearm reported outside Saskatoon school

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted May 31, 2022 6:14 pm
Saskatoon police arrested an 18-year-old male after reports of a firearm outside a Saskatoon school. View image in full screen
Saskatoon police arrested an 18-year-old male after reports of a firearm outside a Saskatoon school. File / Global News

An 18-year-old male is in custody following a report of a person armed with a firearm at a school parking lot.

At approximately 1:30 p.m. May 31, 2022, Saskatoon police were called to the school in the 200 block of Primrose Drive.

Read more: Ottawa is moving to freeze handgun sales nationwide. Here’s what that means

The suspect was in possession of what has been determined to be a replica BB gun. He was reported to have fired the gun at three other males, striking one of them. The male received a minor physical injury.

No other injuries have been reported.

Trending Stories

Read more: 2 homicides on the weekend were ‘tragic incidents of violence’: Prince Albert police chief

Story continues below advertisement

The male suspect then fled the scene and was taken into custody shortly after in the 200 block of Broadbent Avenue with the help of the Corman Park Police Service.

Currently no charges have been laid.

Click to play video: 'Day 1 of Samwel Uko public inquest hears from 3 witnesses' Day 1 of Samwel Uko public inquest hears from 3 witnesses
Day 1 of Samwel Uko public inquest hears from 3 witnesses
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagSaskatoon Police tagSchool tagFirearm tagSaskatoon tagArrests tagBB Gun tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers