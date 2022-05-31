Menu

Crime

Case set over for pair charged with harassment of Nova Scotia’s top doctor

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 31, 2022 3:23 pm
Click to play video: '2 charged after protests outside Nova Scotia top doc’s house' 2 charged after protests outside Nova Scotia top doc’s house
Two people, including the founder of what’s been described as a neo-fascist militia group, have been charged with criminal harassment and intimidating a health professional after holding protests outside the home of Dr. Robert Strang. The protests outside Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health’s home were against COVID-19 rules. Graeme Benjamin reports. – Mar 23, 2022

Case set over for pair charged with harassment of Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer Two people charged in connection with protests in March outside the home of Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer have had their case set over until July 5.

Thirty-six-year-old Jeremy Mitchell MacKenzie and 31-year-old Morgan May Guptill were to enter pleas in Dartmouth provincial court, but the case was set over to allow more time for the disclosure of evidence.

The pair are charged with criminal harassment, intimidation of a health professional, mischief and with making harassing phone calls following the protests outside Dr. Robert Strang’s Halifax-area home.

Read more: Nova Scotia man known online as ‘Raging Dissident’ faces 13 firearms related charges

They were previously released on $10,000 bail and on several conditions, including that they have no contact with Strang or his family.

Story continues below advertisement

Shortly after the incidents, the Nova Scotia legislature rapidly adopted new legislation protecting senior health officials from harassment and intimidation directly outside their homes.

The changes extended the existing 50-metre safe-buffer zone prohibiting protests around health-care facilities to include the homes of health workers, and they also broadened the definition of health workers to include senior health executives.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 31, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
