Politics

No protesters present as federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh returns to Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 31, 2022 4:18 pm
Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh visited Peterborough, Ont., on May 31 to show support for provincial NDP candidate Jenn Deck. View image in full screen
Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh visited Peterborough, Ont., on May 31 to show support for provincial NDP candidate Jenn Deck. Tricia Mason/Global News Peterborogh

Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh‘s second visit to Peterborough this month was much tamer and quieter than his first visit.

Singh returned to the city on Tuesday to once again endorse provincial NDP candidate Jen Deck for this Thursday’s provincial election. A small group of supporters gathered at Jame Stevenson Park under the Hunter Street Bridge for the event.

However, unlike his May 10 visit, there were no protesters in sight.

Read more: Protesters harass federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh during visit to Peterborough

During the May 10 visit, a small group of protesters hurled insults and profanities at Singh as he entered and exited Deck’s campaign office on George Street. Singh the following day in Ottawa described the incident as one of the “most intense, threatening, insulting” experiences in his political career.

The Peterborough Police Service did not lay any charges following the incident. However, the RCMP stated it, too, was investigating the incident.

Read more: No criminal charges for Peterborough protesters for accosting NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, police say

Singh on Thursday said he was happy to be back in the city, and thanked community leaders for stepping up in the wake of the May 10 incident and said what happened was “not the true Peterborough.”

“First of all, I have had a lot of great experiences here in Peterborough; I wasn’t going to let one isolated incident in anyway discourage me from coming back,” Singh said. “Jen Deck and the team wanted me to come back and I wanted to come back myself.So it was both of those things. And I want people to know New Democrat are here for you.”

In the background were several Peterborough Police Service officers including in an unmarked cruiser.

On Monday night, Peterborough city council endorsed formally inviting Singh back to the city. Mayor Dianne Therrien noted the “small group” did not accurately represent the people of Peterborough. On May 17, Therrien issued a statement condemning the actions of the group.

Singh thanked council for the invite and support.

Deck is running against Progress Conservative candidate Dave Smith (incumbent), Liberal Party candidate Greg Dempsey, Green Party candidate Robert Gibson, Ontario Party candidate Tom Marazzo and New Blue candidate Rebecca Quinnell.

— With files from Tricia Mason/Global News Peterborouhg

Protesters harass federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh during visit to Peterborough – May 12, 2022

 

