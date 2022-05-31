Menu

Canada

Homeless encampment in Brockville dismantled by Police

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted May 31, 2022 2:09 pm
Homeless encampment in Brockville dismantled by Police - image
Global Kingston

A homeless encampment that sprung up near the Stewart Blvd. 401-offramp in Brockville has been dismantled.

In an e-mail, A/Sgt. Erin Cranton told Global News the reason was due to safety concerns about the settlement on MTO property.

“There have been concerns about debris from the location blowing on the highway and becoming a traffic hazard,” Cranton told Global News. “There have also been public health and fire safety concerns.”

The Brockville Fire Department and Ministry of Transportation took part in the operation as well.

