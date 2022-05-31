Two sent to hospital after fire at a home on the Hamilton mountain

Send this page to someone via email

Two people were sent to hospital after a multiple alarm blaze on the Hamilton mountain.

In a tweet shortly after noon on Tuesday, the Hamilton fire department said crews were on the scene of a fire at a home on Royal Vista Drive just off of Upper Gage Avenue, south of Stone Church Road.

Photos show the back of a two-storey house completely charred and destroyed by fire.

Hamilton Fire Crews operating at a house fire on Royal Vista Drive. Royal Vista will be closed for some time. #StrongForYou #HamOnt pic.twitter.com/KR8oqzRJ6e — Hamilton Fire Department (@HamiltonFireDep) May 31, 2022

Hamilton paramedic superintendent Dave Thompson told Global News that a woman in her 30s or 40s was helped off of the roof of the home and transported to a local trauma centre in stable condition with smoke inhalation and minor burns.

A firefighter was also sent to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Royal Vista is expected to be closed for some time while firefighters remain on the scene.

So far, there’s no indication of a damage estimate or what caused the fire.