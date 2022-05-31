Menu

Fire

Two sent to hospital after fire at a home on the Hamilton mountain

By Lisa Polewski 900 CHML
Posted May 31, 2022 1:25 pm
A two-storey house with the back totally charred and destroyed by fire, while firefighters aim a hose at the inside of the home to quell the blaze. View image in full screen
Hamilton firefighters were called to a two-storey home on Royal Vista Drive on the Hamilton mountain for a multiple alarm fire on Tuesday. @HamiltonFireDep on Twitter

Two people were sent to hospital after a multiple alarm blaze on the Hamilton mountain.

In a tweet shortly after noon on Tuesday, the Hamilton fire department said crews were on the scene of a fire at a home on Royal Vista Drive just off of Upper Gage Avenue, south of Stone Church Road.

Photos show the back of a two-storey house completely charred and destroyed by fire.

Hamilton paramedic superintendent Dave Thompson told Global News that a woman in her 30s or 40s was helped off of the roof of the home and transported to a local trauma centre in stable condition with smoke inhalation and minor burns.

Read more: Hamilton home near the escarpment on Arkledun Ave. destroyed by fire

A firefighter was also sent to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Royal Vista is expected to be closed for some time while firefighters remain on the scene.

So far, there’s no indication of a damage estimate or what caused the fire.

