Peterborough woman charged with uttering threats in park altercation: police

A Peterborough woman is facing a charge following an altercation at a park on Monday evening.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 8 p.m., officers were called to a residence in the area of Hilliard and George streets where they were informed about an earlier incident at a park. The complainant told officers that she and her children were at the park when she thought she saw another person was videotaping them from a nearby residence.

“The complainant approached the suspect and during the conversation was verbally threatened,” police said.

The investigation led to the arrest of a 60-year-old Peterborough woman who was charged with uttering threats — cause death or bodily harm.

The accused was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on June 21.