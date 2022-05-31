Menu

Crime

Peterborough woman charged with uttering threats in park altercation: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 31, 2022 1:19 pm
Peterborough police arrested a woman following an altercation at a park on May 30, 2022. View image in full screen
Peterborough police arrested a woman following an altercation at a park on May 30, 2022. Peterborough Police Service

A Peterborough woman is facing a charge following an altercation at a park on Monday evening.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 8 p.m., officers were called to a residence in the area of Hilliard and George streets where they were informed about an earlier incident at a park. The complainant told officers that she and her children were at the park when she thought she saw another person was videotaping them from a nearby residence.

Read more: Omemee man brandishes firearm, issues threats at Peterborough business: police

“The complainant approached the suspect and during the conversation was verbally threatened,” police said.

Trending Stories

The investigation led to the arrest of a 60-year-old Peterborough woman who was charged with uttering threats — cause death or bodily harm.

The accused was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on June 21.

Click to play video: 'Suspicious package in front of Peterborough City Hall closes part of George Street' Suspicious package in front of Peterborough City Hall closes part of George Street
