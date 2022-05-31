Menu

Canada

COVID-19 border measures to stay until at least end of June: PHAC

By Laura Osman The Canadian Press
Posted May 31, 2022 11:40 am
Click to play video: 'More than 295,000 Nexus applications stuck in system backlog' More than 295,000 Nexus applications stuck in system backlog
WATCH: More than 295,000 Nexus applications stuck in system backlog

The Public Health Agency of Canada says COVID-19 restrictions at the border will remain in place for at least another month.

The agency made the announcement on Twitter, the day after Parliament voted down a Conservative opposition motion to revert to pre-pandemic rules for travel.

Several pandemic restrictions are in place at Canadian airports and land borders, including vaccine mandates, random COVID-19 tests and the requirement that international travellers answer pandemic-related questions on the ArriveCan app.

Read more: International flight delays have jumped by factor of 275 at Toronto Pearson Airport

The specific restrictions vary depending on travellers’ age, citizenship and vaccination status.

The Canadian Airports Council has blamed massive customs delays across the country on the pandemic measures and insufficient staff, which have led to lineups so long the airports can’t physically contain them in some cases.

Transport Minister Omar Alghabra says discussions about balancing public health measures with the fluidity of the economy are still ongoing.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
