Crime

Guns, comic books among stolen items seized in St. Andrews

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted May 31, 2022 12:12 am
Some of the stolen items seized by police from a Stonewall property. View image in full screen
Some of the stolen items seized by police from a Stonewall property. Manitoba RCMP

A suspect is wanted after police seized more than $100,000 in stolen items from a property in the RM of St. Andrews.

As part of an ongoing investigation, RCMP executed a search warrant on May 13 and found stolen firearms, two trailers and high-value comic books and collectibles.

29-year-old Dylan Colby Karlenzig of Stonewall is wanted on a number of charges.

Anyone with information is asked to call Selkirk RCMP at 204-482-1222 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-8000-222-8477 or secure tip online at http://www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.

