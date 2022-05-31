Guns, comic books among stolen items seized in St. Andrews

A suspect is wanted after police seized more than $100,000 in stolen items from a property in the RM of St. Andrews.
As part of an ongoing investigation, RCMP executed a search warrant on May 13 and found stolen firearms, two trailers and high-value comic books and collectibles.
29-year-old Dylan Colby Karlenzig of Stonewall is wanted on a number of charges.
Anyone with information is asked to call Selkirk RCMP at 204-482-1222 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-8000-222-8477 or secure tip online at http://www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.
Trending Stories
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments