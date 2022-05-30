First-ever Miyo-wîcîwitowin Day will bring awareness to reconciliation

Send this page to someone via email

The first-ever Miyo-wîcîwitowin Day will be a day to mark the first National Day of Truth and Reconciliation in Regina.

Hoop dancing, theatre, music performances and more will all be part of Miyo-wîcîwitowin Day on Sept. 29, at Mosaic Stadium.

“On Treaty Four territory land we share, we will gather, learn, better understand, and walk away with actions to implement the Truth and Reconciliation Calls to Action,” said chief of Cowessess First Nation and co-chair of Miyo-wîcîwitowin Day Cadmus Delorme in a press release Monday.

Miyo-wîcîwitowin means reconciliation in Cree: walking together in a good way.

The goal of the free event is to bring 10,000 high school students, business leaders, and the general public together to advance the 94 calls to action recommended by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

Chief RoseAnne Archibald, National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations will be bringing greets to the event, as well as renowned Indigenous artists DJ Kookum and the Snotty Nose Rez Kids.

Saskatoon poet Zoey Roy and Regina Symphony Orchestra will also perform a piece from the Zoey Roy Project, with more speakers to be announced in the future.

“Regardless of our race or where we came from, we all have a role in understanding, learning, and changing behaviour as a result of the residential school tragedy,” said Tim Reid, president and CEO of REAL and co-chair of Miyo-wîcîwitowin Day.

“This event is about supporting survivors, learning, and ensuring we move forward as a community, together.”

The event takes place one day before Sept. 30, which the federal government declared as the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

Organizers said one of the key foundations of the day is creating an educational legacy, leading to a new youth contest: “What does the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation Mean to You.”

Students from across Saskatchewan will be invited to submit videos, poems, or artwork that shows their commitment to reconciliation to the website.

Monetary prizes will go to the finalists in three different categories: video, visual art, and poetry.

People wishing to attend the event at Mosaic Stadium can now reserve their seats at www.wewalktogether.ca,

