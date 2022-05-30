BC Ferries to expand alcohol sales aboard select routes between Vancouver, Vancouver Island

Send this page to someone via email

BC Ferries plans to expand its alcohol sales on three major routes between Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island by the end of the summer.

The corporation’s application to sell boozy beverages with the purchase of a meal in select Coastal Cafes was approved in principle, the corporation reported in a Monday news release.

Local wines, craft beer and ciders will soon be added to the menu on ferries sailing between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay, Tsawwassen and Duke Point, and Horseshoe Bay and Departure Bay, it said.

“It will be served in limited quantities by staff who have their Serving It Right certification,” read the release. “Under the conditions of our licenses, alcoholic beverages will be limited to two drinks per customer 19 years of age or older, and must be purchased with a valid meal.”

The expansion comes after a pilot program between October 2019 and March 2020. During that timeframe, BC Ferries offered wine and beer service in the Pacific Buffet “with no issues,” it said.

