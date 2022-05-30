Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

BC Ferries to expand alcohol sales aboard select routes between Vancouver, Vancouver Island

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted May 30, 2022 4:43 pm
The B.C. Ferries vessel Queen of Surrey passes Bowen Island while traveling on Howe Sound from Horseshoe Bay to Langdale, B.C., on Friday, April 23, 2021. View image in full screen
The B.C. Ferries vessel Queen of Surrey passes Bowen Island while traveling on Howe Sound from Horseshoe Bay to Langdale, B.C., on Fri. April 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

BC Ferries plans to expand its alcohol sales on three major routes between Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island by the end of the summer.

The corporation’s application to sell boozy beverages with the purchase of a meal in select Coastal Cafes was approved in principle, the corporation reported in a Monday news release.

Local wines, craft beer and ciders will soon be added to the menu on ferries sailing between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay, Tsawwassen and Duke Point, and Horseshoe Bay and Departure Bay, it said.

Read more: BC Ferries fuel surcharge increasing to 2.5 per cent due to cost of gas

“It will be served in limited quantities by staff who have their Serving It Right certification,” read the release. “Under the conditions of our licenses, alcoholic beverages will be limited to two drinks per customer 19 years of age or older, and must be purchased with a valid meal.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The expansion comes after a pilot program between October 2019 and March 2020. During that timeframe, BC Ferries offered wine and beer service in the Pacific Buffet “with no issues,” it said.

Click to play video: 'Beer and wine trial sets sail on three BC Ferries’ vessels' Beer and wine trial sets sail on three BC Ferries’ vessels
Beer and wine trial sets sail on three BC Ferries’ vessels – Oct 24, 2019
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Victoria tagVancouver Island tagLower Mainland tagBC Ferries tagLiquor tagTsawwassen tagHorseshoe Bay tagAlcohol Sales tagbeer on ferries tagalcohol on bc ferries tagBC Ferries selling alcohol tagBC Ferries selling beer and wine tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers