Crime

Toronto police seek suspect after man robbed at Dundas Station

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted May 30, 2022 3:01 pm
Toronto police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a robbery investigation.
Toronto police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a robbery investigation. Toronto Police Service / Handout

Police are seeking to identify a suspect after a man was robbed at a subway station in Toronto.

In a press release, Toronto police said on May 29, officers were called to the Dundas Subway Station in the Dundas Street East and Yonge Street area.

Police said a man was assaulted by a man he did not know.

According to police, the victim suffered injuries to his face and was taken to hospital.

Police said the suspect was last seen near Trinity Square, at 483 Bay St., at around 8 p.m. Sunday.

Officers are now searching for a man standing six-feet-one in height with a medium build and “some facial hair.”

He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with a red Jordan logo, dark pants, white running shoes and a black baseball hat with a red brim and a red Blue Jays logo on the front.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

