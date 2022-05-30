Menu

Money

Canadian merchants may be able to claim rebates after Visa, Mastercard settlement

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 30, 2022 2:00 pm
Click to play video: 'Small businesses face long road to recovery' Small businesses face long road to recovery
While small businesses have opened again, many still face a long road to recovery. CFIB says just a third of Manitoba businesses are back to pre-pandemic revenues – May 18, 2022

Businesses in Canada may be eligible to claim hundreds of dollars in credit card processing fees following a multimillion-dollar class action settlement with Visa and Mastercard.

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business says merchants can now apply for rebates on so-called swipe fees charged on transactions dating back two decades.

The settlement comes as the COVID-19 pandemic quickened a shift away from cash towards digital payments as more consumers shopped online.

Read more: Canada’s COVID-19 supports have come to an end. Businesses say they still need help

Corinne Pohlmann, senior vice-president of national affairs at CFIB, says credit card fees have become a growing issue for small businesses in Canada.

Credit cards charge merchants so-called interchange rates, a fee charged on every sale and paid to credit-card companies, payment processors and banks.

The CFIB says while the settlement doesn’t change the fees, it will give merchants the option to pass those charges on to customers starting this fall.

Click to play video: 'CFIB calls for action on critical labour shortage facing small businesses' CFIB calls for action on critical labour shortage facing small businesses
CFIB calls for action on critical labour shortage facing small businesses – Dec 9, 2021
© 2022 The Canadian Press
