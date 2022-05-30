Menu

Crime

Stolen vehicles recovered in Peterborough after incidents at business, Beavermead Park: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 30, 2022 1:04 pm
Peterborough police recovered two reported stolen vehicles in separate incidents on May 28, 2022. View image in full screen
Peterborough police recovered two reported stolen vehicles in separate incidents on May 28, 2022. Peterborough Police Service

Peterborough police recovered stolen vehicles in separate incidents on Saturday.

In the first incident around 6:30 a.m., Peterborough Police Service officers said a vehicle entered the private drive of a Fisher Drive business and was unable to leave.

Police determined the vehicle had been reported stolen in the Durham region. Several reported stolen credit cards were also located.

A 39-year-old man from Bewdley, Ont., was arrested and charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and over $5,000, and two counts of failure to comply with a probation order.

The accused was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on June 15.

Beavermead Park

Around 11 p.m. officers went to Beavermead Park about a party and vehicles driving on the park’s lawn. Police determined a vehicle had been driven erratically in a parking lot before leaving and driving across the park’s soccer fields.

Police found the vehicle and took the driver into custody. Police determined the driver was wanted in another jurisdiction and that the vehicle had been reported stolen.

A 19-year-old man from Toronto was arrested on the warrant and also charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000; dangerous operation of a motor vehicle; driving a vehicle with cannabis readily available; engaging in a prohibited activity on a premises; and two counts of failure to comply with a release order.

The accused was held in custody and was scheduled to appear in court on Sunday, police said.

