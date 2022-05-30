Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Heat alert issued for London and Middlesex County starting Tuesday

By Sawyer Bogdan 980 CFPL
Posted May 30, 2022 12:24 pm
The temperature is expected to rise to 31 degrees with a humidex value of 36 degrees Tuesday in London and Middlesex County. View image in full screen
The temperature is expected to rise to 31 degrees with a humidex value of 36 degrees Tuesday in London and Middlesex County. SUNG YOON JO via Getty Images

With summer-like weather in the forecast, the Middlesex London Health Unit has issued the first heat alert of the season for the London and Middlesex County area.

Environment Canada calls for sunshine with a high of 30 C and a humidex of 37 degrees Monday. The temperature is expected to rise to 31 C Tuesday with a humidex value of 36 degrees.

The MLHU said the anticipated 31 C high meets the threshold for issuing a heat alert.

The one-day alert will be in effect from Tuesday until Wednesday when showers and cooler temperatures are expected to move into the area.

Read more: Thousands still without power in eastern Ontario following May long weekend storm

“Despite the beautiful weather over the weekend, it’s been a while since we’ve had this kind of heat, and sometimes we need a reminder about how to avoid heat-related illnesses that can occur with hot and humid conditions,” says David Pavletic, manager of environmental health with the MLHU.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“It’s important to plan ahead for the conditions and to dress accordingly. Of course, if you’re going to be exerting yourself by working or playing outdoors during the warmest times of the day, remember to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water.”

Click to play video: 'Sun Safety: What you need to know' Sun Safety: What you need to know
Sun Safety: What you need to know – Jul 13, 2018

The health unit recommends that people stay hydrated, avoid spending too long outside and wear hats outdoors in order to avoid heat-related illness.

Health officials also remind people to not leave children or pets in cars and to check in on loved ones and the elderly who live alone to ensure they are doing OK.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
London Ontario tagMiddlesex London Health Unit tagMiddlesex County tagmlhu tagHeat Alert tagLndont tagWeather in London tagheat alert london tagWeather in Middlesex County tagHeat alert Middlesex County tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers