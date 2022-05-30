Heat alert issued for London and Middlesex County starting Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

With summer-like weather in the forecast, the Middlesex London Health Unit has issued the first heat alert of the season for the London and Middlesex County area.

Environment Canada calls for sunshine with a high of 30 C and a humidex of 37 degrees Monday. The temperature is expected to rise to 31 C Tuesday with a humidex value of 36 degrees.

The MLHU said the anticipated 31 C high meets the threshold for issuing a heat alert.

The one-day alert will be in effect from Tuesday until Wednesday when showers and cooler temperatures are expected to move into the area.

“Despite the beautiful weather over the weekend, it’s been a while since we’ve had this kind of heat, and sometimes we need a reminder about how to avoid heat-related illnesses that can occur with hot and humid conditions,” says David Pavletic, manager of environmental health with the MLHU.

“It’s important to plan ahead for the conditions and to dress accordingly. Of course, if you’re going to be exerting yourself by working or playing outdoors during the warmest times of the day, remember to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water.”

The health unit recommends that people stay hydrated, avoid spending too long outside and wear hats outdoors in order to avoid heat-related illness.

Health officials also remind people to not leave children or pets in cars and to check in on loved ones and the elderly who live alone to ensure they are doing OK.