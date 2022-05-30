Menu

Crime

Murder suspect arrested, victim identified in weekend Winnipeg homicide

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 30, 2022 11:35 am
Police tape block off a portion of the 100 block of Marlow Court early Sunday morning. View image in full screen
Police tape block off a portion of the 100 block of Marlow Court early Sunday morning. Global News

Winnipeg police have made an arrest in the death of a 31-year-old Winnipeg woman who was found unconscious and injured Saturday night in the Maples area.

Justin Alfred Robinson, 29, has been charged with second-degree murder in the incident, as well as failing to comply with probation. He remains in custody.

Police have identified the victim as Tessa Perry. She was taken to hospital in critical condition, where she later died.

Anyone with information about the incident, which took place in the 100 block of Marlow Court, is asked to call homicide investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

