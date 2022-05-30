G7 leaders, including Canada, condemn North Korea’s latest ICBM test: ‘Very concerned’

Send this page to someone via email

G7 foreign ministers, including Canada’s, have jointly condemned North Korea‘s latest intercontinental ballistic missile test.

North Korea tested an intercontinental missile on May 25, along with two other missiles. The G7 leaders say the test undermines international peace and security, according to a joint statement.

The group, which also consists of France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Britain and the U.S., condemned the test in the “strongest terms” and said it undermines international peace and security.

“We are very concerned by the unprecedented series of ballistic missile tests with increasingly versatile systems across all ranges, building on ballistic missile tests conducted in 2021,” the statement read.

North Korea has now launched 23 missiles in 2022, according to the U.S.

The G7 group alleges that the tests signify North Korea’s intent to advance and diversify its nuclear capabilities, and calls on the country to abandon its nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

The foreign ministers also “deeply regret” that the U.N. Security Council did not condemn North Korea’s recent missile launches and adopt tough new sanctions proposed. Russia and China vetoed the resolution on Thursday, the first time a veto has been used on North Korean sanctions since 2006.

On Friday, the U.S. sanctioned two Russian banks, Far Eastern and Sputnik, that allegedly do business with North Korean entities in response to the missile launch.