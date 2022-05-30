Morning news rewind: Monday, May 30

VIDO-Intervac, curbside swap and Saskatoon Opera.
Here’s your morning rewind for the Monday, May 30, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.
Upgrades continue at VIDO-Intervac in Saskatoon
There’s a lot happening these days at VIDO-Intervac in Saskatoon.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was in Saskatoon on May 26 and made a stop at VIDO, and upgrades continue at the facility to make it a level four containment laboratory
Executive director Dr. Volker Gerdts provides an update.
Curbside swap taking place in Saskatoon
There’s a chance to find some interesting treasures during Saskatoon’s upcoming curb-side swap.
The twice-annual waste reduction event is back again on Saturday, June 4.
Residents can place gently used, unwanted items on the curb for others to collect and re-use.
Katie Burns, education and environment performance manager with the city, has more details about the event.
Saskatoon Opera prepares to perform ‘Carmen’
It will be an all-female production for Saskatoon Opera in June as it presents Bizet’s Carmen.
Holding onto the theme of strong women, Carmen tells the story of a feisty, independent woman who is determined to make her own decisions.
Simona Genga, a mezzo-soprano with Saskatoon Opera who plays Carmen, has more on the upcoming performance.
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Monday, May 30
Chris Carr with Saskatoon’s top headlines for Monday, May 30.
