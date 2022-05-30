Menu

Blogs

Morning news rewind: Monday, May 30

By David Giles Global News
Posted May 30, 2022 12:17 pm
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, May 30' Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, May 30
WATCH: Chantal Wagner with what you need to know in your Monday, May 30, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.

VIDO-Intervac, curbside swap and Saskatoon Opera.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Monday, May 30, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Upgrades continue at VIDO-Intervac in Saskatoon

There’s a lot happening these days at VIDO-Intervac in Saskatoon.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was in Saskatoon on May 26 and made a stop at VIDO, and upgrades continue at the facility to make it a level four containment laboratory

Executive director Dr. Volker Gerdts provides an update.

Click to play video: 'Upgrades continue at VIDO-Intervac in Saskatoon' Upgrades continue at VIDO-Intervac in Saskatoon
Upgrades continue at VIDO-Intervac in Saskatoon

Curbside swap taking place in Saskatoon

There’s a chance to find some interesting treasures during Saskatoon’s upcoming curb-side swap.

The twice-annual waste reduction event is back again on Saturday, June 4.

Residents can place gently used, unwanted items on the curb for others to collect and re-use.

Katie Burns, education and environment performance manager with the city, has more details about the event.

Click to play video: 'Curbside swap taking place in Saskatoon' Curbside swap taking place in Saskatoon
Curbside swap taking place in Saskatoon

Saskatoon Opera prepares to perform ‘Carmen’

It will be an all-female production for Saskatoon Opera in June as it presents Bizet’s Carmen.

Holding onto the theme of strong women, Carmen tells the story of a feisty, independent woman who is determined to make her own decisions.

Simona Genga, a mezzo-soprano with Saskatoon Opera who plays Carmen, has more on the upcoming performance.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon Opera prepares to perform ‘Carmen’' Saskatoon Opera prepares to perform ‘Carmen’
Saskatoon Opera prepares to perform ‘Carmen’

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Monday, May 30

Chris Carr with Saskatoon’s top headlines for Monday, May 30.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s top headlines: Monday, May 30' Saskatoon’s top headlines: Monday, May 30
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Monday, May 30
