Canada

Kingston police asking for public’s assistance to find missing teen

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted May 30, 2022 9:56 am
Kingston police asking for public's assistance to find missing teen
Global News

A 14-year-old Kingston girl is the subject of a police search.

Kara Russell was last seen on Thursday, May 26.

Police say Russell’s whereabouts are unknown, but say the teen could be staying with a friend and frequenting the Frontenac Mall.

Read more: Queen’s University to end masking policy June 1

Russell is described as about five feet three inches and 110 pounds, has blue eyes, and currently has long curly blue hair.

Kara Russell was last seen on May 26, and may be frequenting the Frontenac Mall in Kingston.
Kara Russell was last seen on May 26, and may be frequenting the Frontenac Mall in Kingston. Kingston Police

Russell was last seen wearing red and white pyjama pants and a black long sleeve crop top with red and white stripes across the middle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kingston Police.

Kingston, Ont. pauses encampment evictions while staff work on plan
Kingston, Ont. pauses encampment evictions while staff work on plan
