Kingston police asking for public’s assistance to find missing teen

A 14-year-old Kingston girl is the subject of a police search.

Kara Russell was last seen on Thursday, May 26.

Police say Russell’s whereabouts are unknown, but say the teen could be staying with a friend and frequenting the Frontenac Mall.

Russell is described as about five feet three inches and 110 pounds, has blue eyes, and currently has long curly blue hair.

Russell was last seen wearing red and white pyjama pants and a black long sleeve crop top with red and white stripes across the middle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kingston Police.

