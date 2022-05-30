Menu

Fire

1 dead following house fire near Janetville in City of Kawartha Lakes

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 30, 2022 9:57 am
One person died following a house fire near Janetville in the City of Kawartha Lakes on May 27. The fire occurred around 11:15 a.m. at a home on Pigeon Creek Road. OPP say one person was found deceased. Other in the home were accounted for and not seriously hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal, OPP and Kawartha Lakes Fire Services.

One person died in a house fire in the hamlet of Janetville in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Friday morning.

Around 11:15 a.m. emergency crews were called to a home on Pigeon Creek Road near Janetville for a structure fire. The area is about 20 kilometres south of Lindsay.

Several taken to hospital after Peterborough townhouse fire

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say one person was found dead, while others in the home were accounted for and not seriously hurt.

The identity of the victim has yet to be released pending notification of next of kin, police said.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is being led by Ontario’s Office of the Fire Marshal and the Office of the Chief Coroner.

Police do not believe the fire to be suspicious.

