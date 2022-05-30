Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Trending

Man in disguise throws cake at Mona Lisa painting in Louvre Museum

By Sarah Do Couto Global News
Posted May 30, 2022 10:10 am
Click to play video: 'Cake smeared over Mona Lisa in environmental protest' Cake smeared over Mona Lisa in environmental protest
Cake was smeared over the protective glass covering the Mona Lisa at the Louvre in Paris on Sunday in an apparent climate-related publicity stunt.

The iconic Mona Lisa painting was the victim of a not-so-sweet surprise at the Louvre Museum on Sunday when a man disguised as an elderly woman threw a piece of cake at the glass enclosure protecting the priceless artwork.

The man, who is seen in several social media videos capturing the incident, arrived at the museum in a wheelchair, black wig and lipstick. His identity is unknown.

From the throngs of eager onlookers in the gallery, the man threw the dessert at the Leonardo da Vinci painting, leaving a creamy, white smear on the glass.

Read more: Calling a man ‘bald’ is sexual harassment according to U.K. tribunal

As the perpetrator was filmed being escorted from the museum by security, he told the gallery of his environmentalist motive. “Think of the Earth. There are people who are destroying the Earth,” he shouted. “Think about it. Artists tell you: think of the Earth. That’s why I did this.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Security was then filmed wiping cream from the Mona Lisa’s protective glass. The 16th-century artwork was unharmed.

According to The Associated Press, the man was also seen throwing roses in the museum gallery.

The Louvre Museum has yet to make a public statement about the incident.

Read more: Parents under investigation after letting 6-year-old son run full marathon

This is not the first time Mona Lisa has been the victim of an attack.

In 1911, the painting was stolen by a museum employee and Italian nationalist who executed the heist by hiding in a broom closet until the Louvre Museum closed. The thief carried the painting off the premises, hidden in his coat.

In the 1950s, the Mona Lisa painting was the victim of an acid attack. The painting was partially damaged and has remained behind glass ever since.

Again in 2009, a woman threw a teacup at the painting, though it hit the glass and the artwork was unharmed.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Leonardo Da Vinci tagMona Lisa tagThe Louvre tagMona Lisa attack tagMona Lisa attack 2022 tagMona Lisa cake tagMona Lisa dessert tagMona Lisa environmental attack tagMona Lisa Louvre tagThe Louvre Museum tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers