Police seek 2 people, SUV tied to hit-run in Brantford city centre

Brantford Police say they are seeking occupants of a grey SUV believed to be connected with a hit and run in the city centre on Sunday morning.

The unidentified vehicle is alleged to have struck a 21-year-old female pedestrian near Market Street and Chatham Street around 2:30 a.m. on May 29 before fleeing the scene.

“The female was transported to hospital with serious injuries,” a Brantford police spokesperson said in a release.

“The involved vehicle is believed to have front-end damage, including a broken headlight.”

It’s believed the two people in the SUV were a man and a woman.

Anyone with information or perhaps security or dashcam footage can reach out to BPS.