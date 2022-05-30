SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Ontario political leaders crisscross province as they enter election home stretch

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 30, 2022 6:06 am
Click to play video: 'Ontario 2022 elections could have national implications' Ontario 2022 elections could have national implications
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario 2022 elections could have national implications.

The leaders of Ontario’s main political parties are fanning out across the province today as they enter the final stretch of the election campaign.

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford has only one event scheduled — an unspecified morning announcement in Ottawa.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath plans to end her day in the nation’s capital, but will first make an announcement in Toronto with a stop in Peterborough, Ont., along the way.

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca will also begin his day in Toronto before heading in the opposite direction, with campaign stops scheduled in Kitchener and Cambridge.

And Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner’s “home stretch” tour will see him focus on Toronto and Central Ontario, with appearances planned in the Caledon area, Barrie and the Simcoe region.

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario voters are set to go to the polls on Thursday.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
