World

Zelenskyy visits Ukrainian troops on the frontlines in 1st visit outside Kyiv

By Staff Reuters
Posted May 29, 2022 10:36 am
Click to play video: '‘We will win’: Zelenskyy remains confident Ukraine will emerge victorious' ‘We will win’: Zelenskyy remains confident Ukraine will emerge victorious
WATCH ABOVE: 'We will win': Zelenskyy remains confident Ukraine will emerge victorious – May 9, 2022

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited troops on the frontline in Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv region on Sunday, his first official appearance outside the Kyiv region since the start of Russia’s invasion on Feb. 24.

“You risk your lives for us all and for our country,” the President’s office website cited him as telling the soldiers, adding that he handed out commendations and gifts.

Read more: Unearthing the evidence of Russia’s war crimes in east Ukraine

Zelenskyy’s chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, wrote on the Telegram app that the president had also visited Ukraine’s second-largest city of Kharkiv.

Yermak said Zelenskyy toured destroyed residential buildings, noting that their replacements had to be built with bomb shelters in place.

Click to play video: 'More people escape Mariupol as Ukraine presses for more aid' More people escape Mariupol as Ukraine presses for more aid
More people escape Mariupol as Ukraine presses for more aid – May 5, 2022

The president’s chief of staff added that 31% of Kharkiv region’s territory was currently occupied by Russia, and a further 5% had been taken back by Ukraine having been occupied earlier.

— Reporting by Max Hunder

 

© 2022 Reuters
