Speed likely a factor in Ajax crash that left motorcyclist critically injured: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police say speed was likely a factor in a crash on Highway 401 Saturday that left a motorcyclist with critical injuries.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the collision happened on Highway 401 at Westney Road in Ajax.

Schmidt said the 25-year-old Toronto man crashed into the back of an SUV that was heading onto the 401 from Westney Road.

He was taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

“(He was) last seen travelling at high rates of speed. Likely took the off-ramp to get around traffic, doing some high-speed passing of other traffic,” Schmidt said.

“This is not a race track. This is not the way to be using our highways here, where everyone is trying to get to their destinations safely. This kind of behaviour is obviously very dangerous, potentially life-threatening and deadly.”

Story continues below advertisement

Some lanes on Highway 401 were closed in the area for the investigation.

25 year motorcyclist is in a trauma center with life threatening injuries after colliding into the back of an SUV on WB #Hwy401/Westney. Any witnesses call #TorontoOPP at 416-235-4981 pic.twitter.com/pcVclZv9Yo — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) May 28, 2022