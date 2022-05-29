Menu

Canada

Speed likely a factor in Ajax crash that left motorcyclist critically injured: OPP

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted May 29, 2022 9:55 am
The scene of the collision on Saturday. View image in full screen
The scene of the collision on Saturday. Twitter / @OPP_HSD

Ontario Provincial Police say speed was likely a factor in a crash on Highway 401 Saturday that left a motorcyclist with critical injuries.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the collision happened on Highway 401 at Westney Road in Ajax.

Schmidt said the 25-year-old Toronto man crashed into the back of an SUV that was heading onto the 401 from Westney Road.

Read more: 1 adult, 1 child struck by car near Toronto supermarket: police

He was taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

“(He was) last seen travelling at high rates of speed. Likely took the off-ramp to get around traffic, doing some high-speed passing of other traffic,” Schmidt said.

“This is not a race track. This is not the way to be using our highways here, where everyone is trying to get to their destinations safely. This kind of behaviour is obviously very dangerous, potentially life-threatening and deadly.”

Some lanes on Highway 401 were closed in the area for the investigation.

