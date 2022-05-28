SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
World

Russia tests launches hypersonic Zircon missile amid invasion of Ukraine

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted May 28, 2022 3:56 pm
Click to play video: 'Ukrainian President Zelenskyy criticizes calls to exchange territory for peace settlement with Russia' Ukrainian President Zelenskyy criticizes calls to exchange territory for peace settlement with Russia
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy criticized calls to exchange territory for a peace settlement with Russia on Wednesday, after speaking with participants in the annual Davos Forum by the World Economic Forum. In a video posted to his social media channels, Zelenskyy said Ukraine’s interests must not be usurped by politicians in a hurry to resume relations with Russia.

The Russian navy on Saturday conducted another test of a prospective hypersonic missile, a demonstration of the military’s long-range strike capability amid the fighting in Ukraine.

The Defense Ministry said the Admiral Gorshkov frigate of the Northern Fleet in the White Sea launched the Zircon cruise missile in the Barents Sea, successfully hitting a practice target in the White Sea about 1,000 kilometers (540 nautical miles) away.

Read more: Putin says he’s willing to discuss ways for Ukraine to resume shipments of grain 

The launch was the latest in a series of tests of Zircon, which is set to enter service later this year.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Zircon is capable of flying at nine times the speed of sound and has a range of 1,000 kilometers (620 miles). Putin has emphasized that its deployment will significantly boost the capability of Russia’s military.

Zircon is intended to arm Russian cruisers, frigates and submarines and could be used against both enemy ships and ground targets. It is one of several hypersonic missiles under development in Russia.

Russian officials have boasted about Zircon’s capability, saying that it’s impossible to intercept with existing anti-missile systems.

Putin, who has sternly warned Western allies against interfering in Ukraine, has warned in the past that Russian warships armed with Zircon would give Russia a capability to strike “decision-making centers” within minutes if deployed in neutral waters.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
