Stratford, Ont. police looking for trio after armed robbery at cellphone store

Stratford, Ont., police are looking for three suspects after a cellphone store was robbed at gunpoint.

Police were called shortly after 6 p.m. on Tuesday about a robbery at the Telus store inside the Festival Market Place, located at 1067 Ontario St.

Three men reportedly went inside the store, took out a firearm and forced employees into the back as they stole several cellphones from the store.

Police say the trio fled to a waiting vehicle outside the mall, which was described as a dark grey or black Infiniti. The vehicle was last seen travelling eastbound on Ontario Street heading out of Stratford.

One of the stolen phones was tracked to the intersection of Highland Road West and Fischer-Hallman Road in Kitchener.

When Waterloo police went to the area, they found the vehicle abandoned with the stolen phones inside.

The suspects are described as Black men in their late teens. Two were around 5’10” with slim builds, wearing grey tracksuits and black bandanas covering their faces.

The third suspect is described as around 6’3” with a slim build, wearing a black tracksuit.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Stratford police at 519-271-4141 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.