Environment

60K without power a week after deadly storm swept through eastern parts of Canada

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 28, 2022 12:33 pm
Click to play video: 'Power Outage: What to include in an emergency preparedness kit' Power Outage: What to include in an emergency preparedness kit
WATCH: After a deadly derecho storm swept through parts of Ontario and Quebec on the long weekend, many were left without power and without a plan. Caley Bedore has more on this edition of Out & About on how to create an emergency preparedness kit.

One week after a severe wind and thunderstorm swept through Ontario and Quebec, just over 60,000 homes in the two provinces remain without power today.

At least 11 people were killed during last Saturday’s storm or its aftermath as it toppled trees, knocked out power lines and caused heavy property damage.

In Ontario, Hydro One reports more than 23,000 are without power today, mainly in the eastern part of the province.

Read more: Ontario’s tallest tree survived May 21 derecho storm

Hydro Ottawa says 19,000 clients are still without power.

Trending Stories

Hydro-Quebec, meanwhile, says there are just over 18,000 without electricity in the province, mainly in the Outaouais region in western Quebec, the Laurentians and Lanaudiere.

Story continues below advertisement

Environment Canada has said last weekend’s severe weather involved a derecho — a rare widespread windstorm associated with a line of thunderstorms — that developed near Sarnia, Ont., and moved northeastward across the province, ending in Quebec City.

Click to play video: 'Ford’s commitment to climate change challenged following Ontario storm' Ford’s commitment to climate change challenged following Ontario storm
Ford’s commitment to climate change challenged following Ontario storm
© 2022 The Canadian Press
