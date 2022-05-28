Ontario COVID numbers: 865 people in hospital, 144 in intensive care

Send this page to someone via email

There are 865 people in hospital in Ontario with COVID-19 on Saturday, according to data released by the province.

The same data shows 144 people in an Ontario intensive care unit (ICU) either with or due to the virus.

The numbers represent an overnight drop of 83 in Ontario’s COVID-19 hospitalization data. On Friday, there were 948 people in hospital with the virus and 154 in an ICU. There were 10 people fewer in ICU on Saturday compared to Friday.

The data also represents a fall in the number of people hospitalized compared to Saturday, May 21, when Ontario reported 1,116 people in hospital and 160 in intensive care with or due to the virus.

The new figures released this Saturday include 13 additional deaths as a result of COVID-19.

Ontario also reported 1,144 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday. That figure, experts say, is likely an underestimate of the true number of cases due to testing restrictions that limit access to PCR tests in the province.

Test positivity reported Saturday declined. A total of 8.5 per cent of test results reported out Saturday by Public Health Ontario were positive, compared to 8.4 per cent Friday.

