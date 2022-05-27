Menu

Politics

Manitoba’s premier says minimum wage must stay competitive

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 27, 2022 5:26 pm
Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson hinted the province may increase the minimum wage. Saskatchewan recently announced an increase to its minimum wage for the fall, which would leave Manitoba with the lowest minimum wage in the country. View image in full screen
Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson hinted the province may increase the minimum wage. Saskatchewan recently announced an increase to its minimum wage for the fall, which would leave Manitoba with the lowest minimum wage in the country. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski

Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson is hinting at an increase in the minimum wage.

At a meeting of western premiers in Regina, Stefanson says Manitoba has fallen behind other provinces and is going to take steps to address that.

Read more: Manitoba to boast Canada’s lowest minimum wage when rate increases in Saskatchewan

Stefanson did not go into detail, but her Progressive Conservative government has served notice of a bill on minimum wage that is to be put before the legislature as early as Monday.

Click to play video: 'Minimum wage vs. living wage' Minimum wage vs. living wage
Minimum wage vs. living wage – Jul 27, 2020

Saskatchewan recently announced an increase to its minimum wage for the fall, which would leave Manitoba with the lowest minimum wage in the country.

Read more: Minimum wage unsustainable, Manitoba workers falling behind: report

Manitoba currently increases its minimum wage every year in line with inflation, and is currently scheduled to raise it to $12.35 an hour in October.

Saskatchewan is raising its minimum to $13 an hour this fall and to $15 in 2024.

