Coyote attack prompts partial closure of Calgary’s Fish Creek park

A portion of Canada’s second-largest urban park was closed due to a coyote attack.

The closure in Calgary went in place on Thursday after authorities said “aggressive coyotes attacked a dog and park user.”

The Province of Alberta shut down part of Fish Creek Provincial Park near the Parkland neighbourhood, from Parkside Green S.E. to Parkvista Crescent S.E. The closure did not include the Bow Valley Ranche or the park’s visitor centre.

The closure includes trails and will be in effect until further notice.

The province reminds pet owners to keep their pets on a leash within two meters at all times when walking, and to clean up after their pets.

Albertans are reminded to never feed coyotes, which look like a cross between a fox and a small dog, with narrow nose, large ears and a bushy tail.

Fish Creek Park stretches 19 kilometres from east to west and has more than 80 kilometres of pathways.