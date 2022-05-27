Menu

Canada

Coyote attack prompts partial closure of Calgary’s Fish Creek park

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted May 27, 2022 3:41 pm
A trail through Calgary's Fish Creek Park was closed Thursday after a coyote attacked a dog and park user. View image in full screen
A trail through Calgary's Fish Creek Park was closed Thursday after a coyote attacked a dog and park user. Global News

A portion of Canada’s second-largest urban park was closed due to a coyote attack.

The closure in Calgary went in place on Thursday after authorities said “aggressive coyotes attacked a dog and park user.”

Read more: Suspected ‘aggressive’ coyote shot and killed after some residents bitten, Toronto police say

The Province of Alberta shut down part of Fish Creek Provincial Park near the Parkland neighbourhood, from Parkside Green S.E. to Parkvista Crescent S.E. The closure did not include the Bow Valley Ranche or the park’s visitor centre.

The closure includes trails and will be in effect until further notice.

Read more: Three more Stanley Park coyote attacks reported, two involving 4-year-old children

The province reminds pet owners to keep their pets on a leash within two meters at all times when walking, and to clean up after their pets.

Albertans are reminded to never feed coyotes, which look like a cross between a fox and a small dog, with narrow nose, large ears and a bushy tail.

Fish Creek Park stretches 19 kilometres from east to west and has more than 80 kilometres of pathways.

Click to play video: 'Vancouver Park Board warns about coyote breeding season' Vancouver Park Board warns about coyote breeding season
