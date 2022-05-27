SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
World

Clean Canadian hydrogen can help Europe shift away from Russian oil, gas: minister

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 27, 2022 2:51 pm
Click to play video: 'U.S. and EU strike LNG deal amid goal to reduce reliance on Russian oil' U.S. and EU strike LNG deal amid goal to reduce reliance on Russian oil
WATCH: U.S. and EU strike LNG deal amid goal to reduce reliance on Russian oil – Mar 25, 2022

Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson says he spoke this week with delegates from several European countries, including Germany, about the potential for shipping them clean Canadian hydrogen to help wean them off Russian oil and gas.

The talks took place at a meeting of G7 energy and environment ministers in Berlin, which led to new targets for moving away from coal and oil and gas.

Canada says it also helped persuade G7 countries – which include the United States – to phase out international financing of fossil fuel projects by the end of the year.

EU proposes Russian oil ban, new sanctions so Putin pays 'high price' for Ukraine war

The commitment was part of a package of measures to combat climate change, including global action to phase out coal-fired power.

Wilkinson and Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault played a pivotal role in launching the G7 hydrogen action pact, a group focused on the role hydrogen can play as a clean energy source for the future.

Canada is developing clean hydrogen production, including in Nova Scotia, which could be shipped to European countries to make them less reliant on Russia for energy following the invasion of Ukraine.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
