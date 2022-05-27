Police search for missing Winnipeg woman

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman.

Alana Sally Green, 24, was last seen May 7 in Winnipeg’s Norwood West area.

Green is five-foot-five in height with a medium build, long wavy brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say Green was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black shirt, a black spring jacket and black runners.

Anyone with information on Green’s whereabouts is asked to call the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

