Canada

Police search for missing Winnipeg woman

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted May 27, 2022 3:29 pm
Alana Sally Green, 24.
Alana Sally Green, 24. Winnipeg police handout

Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman.

Alana Sally Green, 24, was last seen May 7 in Winnipeg’s Norwood West area.

Green is five-foot-five in height with a medium build, long wavy brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say Green was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black shirt, a black spring jacket and black runners.

Anyone with information on Green’s whereabouts is asked to call the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

Click to play video: 'Breaking down when the Missing Person’s Unit issues a news release' Breaking down when the Missing Person’s Unit issues a news release
Breaking down when the Missing Person’s Unit issues a news release – Mar 7, 2016
