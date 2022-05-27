Ontario’s tallest tree survived May 21 derecho storm

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s tallest tree survived last weekend’s deadly storm which left at least 11 people dead across Ontario and Quebec while leaving thousands of others without power.

While the 47-metre-tall white pine survived, damage from the derecho storm has closed the Gillies Grove Nature Reserve, where the tree is located, according to the Nature Conservancy of Canada.

The agency says biologists, including Megan Quinn, NCC’s coordinator for conservation biology, have been assessing the damage done at the reserve which is located in Arnprior, along the Ottawa River.

The NCC says that it is unclear how long the reserve will be closed.

“There are four different trail systems on the property, which are popular with nature and outdoor enthusiasts,” Quinn stated.

“The cleanup from Saturday’s storm is ongoing, and it will take some time to clear debris from trails.”

The agency says an arborist will have to go through the old-growth forest before the nature reserve is open to visitors again.