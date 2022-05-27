Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ontario’s tallest tree survived May 21 derecho storm

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 27, 2022 2:59 pm
Click to play video: 'Neighbours helping neighbours: Ottawa volunteers join forces after ferocious storm' Neighbours helping neighbours: Ottawa volunteers join forces after ferocious storm
Neighbours helping neighbours: Ottawa volunteers join forces after ferocious storm

Ontario’s tallest tree survived last weekend’s deadly storm which left at least 11 people dead across Ontario and Quebec while leaving thousands of others without power.

While the 47-metre-tall white pine survived, damage from the derecho storm has closed the Gillies Grove Nature Reserve, where the tree is located, according to the Nature Conservancy of Canada.

Read more: ‘If there’d even been five minutes’ warning’: Woman questions storm alert system

The agency says biologists, including Megan Quinn, NCC’s coordinator for conservation biology, have been assessing the damage done at the reserve which is located in Arnprior, along the Ottawa River.

The NCC says that it is unclear how long the reserve will be closed.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Power Outage: What to include in an emergency preparedness kit' Power Outage: What to include in an emergency preparedness kit
Power Outage: What to include in an emergency preparedness kit

“There are four different trail systems on the property, which are popular with nature and outdoor enthusiasts,” Quinn stated.

Story continues below advertisement

“The cleanup from Saturday’s storm is ongoing, and it will take some time to clear debris from trails.”

Read more: Power outage: What to include in an emergency preparedness kit

The agency says an arborist will have to go through the old-growth forest before the nature reserve is open to visitors again.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ottawa news tagOntario. News tagOntario storm tagNature Conservancy Of Canada tagOttawa River tagOntario storm damage tagderecho tagArnprior tagDerecho Storm tagOntario deadly storm tagDerecho storm Ontario tagGillies Grove Nature Reserve tagOntario storm 2022 tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers