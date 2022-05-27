Cole Harbour crossing guard remembered by community for her ‘big smile’

A crossing guard in Cole Harbour, N.S., who worked at the intersection of Astral Drive and Maplewood Drive for more than a decade is being remembered for her infectious smile, friendly waves and energetic hellos.

“She waved to me every time I came out my door,” said Pat Walsh who’s lived in the neighbourhood for years.

“She just put a smile on everyone’s face, she’ll be missed.”

Jane Boudreau passed away on May 13. Before her death, many said, it was rare for a school day to go by without her standing at the intersection with her stop sign, helping kids cross the street safely. Even breaking her hip didn’t slow her down. In defiance of her family’s suggestions to slow down, as soon as she recovered Boudreau was back at her spot, with a walker to help he carry out her duties.

View image in full screen Jane Boudreau sits at the crosswalk in winter. Colin Crampsie

“Didn’t matter, sleet, snow, pouring down rain, torrential, she’d just be sitting out there,” said parent Kim Lamarche who first met Boudreau when her son attended Astral Drive Elementary. Even now that her son is grown, Lamarche says Boudreau would still remember him and greet him when he was home.

“That lady has a memory like no one I’ve ever seen,” said Walsh.

“Every child who walks down this road, she knows every one of their names. Every one of them.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Every child who walks down this road, she knows every one of their names. Every one of them."

“And for years back, everyone walking by she would still know their name.”

Neighbours say it wasn’t just the kids who’s names she remembered, and she made a point of waving at everyone who passed by – on foot, on a bike, or by car.

“No matter how bad a mood you’re in when you passed her and she waved, it almost made you feel better pretty much every day,” said neighbour Colin Crampsie.

View image in full screen Jane Ann Boudreau.

A memorial has popped up at the corner of Astral Drive and Maplewood Drive. Flowers and candles have been left by her walker and stop sign. Lamarche says for the past few days many have taken a moment to stop at the site and remember her.

“People are really going to miss that wave, that big smile, she was just so friendly,” said Lamarche.

“To me she was basically iconic. Every day she would be out here, didn’t matter how bad your day was, you walk out and Jane was there, ‘good morning’ big smile on her face. Absolutely incredible. The world needs more people like her.”

