Canada

Quebec mosque disappointed with ruling allowing shooter to seek parole after 25 years

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 27, 2022 12:20 pm
Frank Bayliss, former politician, speaks to a crowd during a commemorative ceremony held to mark the fifth anniversary of the Quebec City Mosque shootings, in Montreal, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. View image in full screen
Frank Bayliss, former politician, speaks to a crowd during a commemorative ceremony held to mark the fifth anniversary of the Quebec City Mosque shootings, in Montreal, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. Peter McCabe/The Canadian Press

Friday’s Supreme Court of Canada ruling allowing the Quebec City mosque shooter to be eligible for parole after 25 years in prison is being met with disappointment by members of the mosque where the attack occurred.

In a statement, the Islamic Cultural Centre of Quebec says the high court decision did not give due consideration to “the atrocity and scourge of multiple murders” or to the hateful, Islamophobic, racist nature of the crime.

Read more: Quebec City mosque shooter Alexandre Bissonnette can apply for parole after 25 years

Alexandre Bissonnette killed six men after evening prayers in January 2017 at the Quebec City mosque, and he eventually pleaded guilty to six counts of first-degree murder.

Five others were seriously injured in the attack, including one man who was left paraplegic and confined to a wheelchair.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Quebec City’s memorial to 2017 mosque shooting victims symbolizes defeat of hatred

The Supreme Court unanimous ruled today that Bissonnette must serve 25 years before being eligible for parole, striking down a 2011 Criminal Code provision that allowed for longer parole ineligibility periods in multiple-murder cases.

The members of the mosque say they are disappointed with the decision from the high court, but they say it allows them to close the legal chapter and focus on the future.

Click to play video: 'Action against Islamophobia five years after Quebec City mosque attack' Action against Islamophobia five years after Quebec City mosque attack
© 2022 The Canadian Press
