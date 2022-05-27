Owners of ‘Raichie Poo’ sought by Kelowna RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A boat called Raichie Poo was set adrift on Wood Lake in Lake Country and the RCMP wants to know who owns it.

The unoccupied boat was found adrift May 25, approximately 60 feet from the north shore of Wood Lake in Lake Country, RCMP said in a press release.

Based on the boat’s overall condition, the RCMP would like to identify its owner or the people who have used it to ensure everyone is safe.

The blue fibreglass fishing boat measures approximately 14 feet in length with the Rachie Poo moniker printed on the rear left side of the boat. Two yellow and blue plastic paddles and what appeared to be the base of a child’s car seat were located in the boat, RCMP said.

The Lake Country Fire Department conducted a preliminary foot and water search at the north end of the lake with negative results.

“Although the preliminary night search of the area was reassuring, we want to account for all the boaters using this vessel,” said Cpl. Tammy Lobb, media relations officer for the Kelowna RCMP, in a press release.

Anyone with information can contact the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at crimestoppers.net.