Health

COVID-19 hospitalizations fall below 1,300 as Quebec logs 10 more deaths

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted May 27, 2022 11:08 am
People wear face masks as they walk along a street in Montreal, Sunday, August 8, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. View image in full screen
People wear face masks as they walk along a street in Montreal, Sunday, August 8, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

As the pandemic continues, Quebec reported 10 new deaths and a drop in hospital numbers associated with COVID-19 on Friday.

The number of hospitalizations stood at 1,288, a net decrease of 27. In the last day, 61 patients were admitted and 88 were discharged.

There were 36 people with the disease in intensive care, a drop of seven.

The province registered 590 new infections of the novel coronavirus based on PCR testing, which is only accessible to certain groups.

READ MORE: After getting COVID-19, food smells like garbage to these teen Quebec siblings. Here’s why

The health department says 11,733 PCR tests were given at screening sites Wednesday, the latest day for which that data is provided.

The update shows the results of 191 rapid tests were declared by Quebecers on the province’s online portal. This includes 162 positive results.

The COVID-19 vaccination campaign doled out another 9,416 doses in the past day for more than 19.8 million shots to date.

As of Friday, 4,039 health-care workers were absent from work for reasons related to the pandemic, up 41 from the previous day.

Quebec has reported 1,064,331 total cases and 15,400 deaths over the course of the health crisis.

Click to play video: 'Travel: Pressure for U.S. to drop COVID tests' Travel: Pressure for U.S. to drop COVID tests
Travel: Pressure for U.S. to drop COVID tests
