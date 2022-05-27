COVID-19 hospitalizations fall below 1,300 as Quebec logs 10 more deaths

Send this page to someone via email

As the pandemic continues, Quebec reported 10 new deaths and a drop in hospital numbers associated with COVID-19 on Friday.

The number of hospitalizations stood at 1,288, a net decrease of 27. In the last day, 61 patients were admitted and 88 were discharged.

There were 36 people with the disease in intensive care, a drop of seven.

The province registered 590 new infections of the novel coronavirus based on PCR testing, which is only accessible to certain groups.

The health department says 11,733 PCR tests were given at screening sites Wednesday, the latest day for which that data is provided.

The update shows the results of 191 rapid tests were declared by Quebecers on the province’s online portal. This includes 162 positive results.

The COVID-19 vaccination campaign doled out another 9,416 doses in the past day for more than 19.8 million shots to date.

As of Friday, 4,039 health-care workers were absent from work for reasons related to the pandemic, up 41 from the previous day.

Quebec has reported 1,064,331 total cases and 15,400 deaths over the course of the health crisis.

