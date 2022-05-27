Menu

Politics

Health transfers to be on the agenda as western premiers meet in Saskatchewan

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 27, 2022 8:27 am
The Saskatchewan legislative building at Wascana Centre in Regina, Sask., on Saturday, May 30, 2020. View image in full screen
The Saskatchewan legislative building at Wascana Centre in Regina, Sask., on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Mark Taylor, The Canadian Press

Health transfers are expected to be high on the agenda when Western Canada’s provincial and territorial leaders meet in-person for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe will play host when the premiers gather Friday in Regina.

He is to be joined by his counterparts from British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, Nunavut, Yukon and the Northwest Territories.

Read more: Canadian premiers push for boost in health-care funding from Ottawa

Moe posted on his Twitter account that health transfers from the federal government will be a priority at the meeting.

He said a significant long-term increase from Ottawa for health-care funding is required.

Earlier this year, Canada’s premiers asked Ottawa for a $28-billion increase to health transfers, which would bring the federal funding share to 35 per cent from 22 per cent.

“I look forward to collaborating with premiers … as we work towards creating opportunities and improving the quality of life for residents across our great provinces,” Moe said Thursday on Twitter.

Read more: Federal spending on health care set to rise faster than planned: PBO

The premiers are to discuss a variety of topics, including economic recovery, energy security, labour, immigration and health care.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
