Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Federal spending on health care set to rise faster than planned: PBO

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 10, 2022 1:49 pm
Click to play video: 'Annual inflation rises to 5.1% in January, according to Statistics Canada' Annual inflation rises to 5.1% in January, according to Statistics Canada
WATCH ABOVE: Annual inflation rises to 5.1% in January, according to Statistics Canada – Feb 16, 2022

The parliamentary budget officer says federal spending on health care is set to rise over the next 12 months at a faster clip than the government had previously planned.

Federal health transfers are calculated to grow by at least three per cent each year, but the budget office says that health-care transfers are set to rise by almost five per cent year-over-year.

Read more: Most Canadian provinces have ‘roared back’ amid disappearing COVID deficits: report

The $2.1 billion increase will bring federal spending on health care to $45.2 billion in the coming fiscal year that starts in April.

Budget officer Yves Giroux’s report projects that annual federal spending on health care will reach $56.1 billion by 2027.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Inflation rate likely to get worse: expert' Inflation rate likely to get worse: expert
Inflation rate likely to get worse: expert – Feb 16, 2022

Recently released federal spending estimates show seniors benefits will increase by $6.7 billion, or 10.9 per cent, from the previous fiscal year, partly because of high inflation rates to which the value of payments are pegged.

Story continues below advertisement

Total spending on old age security next year is projected to hit $68.3 billion and includes $740 million for a one-time payment to seniors who saw a clawback in benefits after they received emergency aid at the start of the pandemic.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Canadian Economy tagCanada Budget tagfederal budget Canada tagFederal Health Transfers tagCanada Finances taghealthcare Canada tagFederal budget 2022 tagcanada federal spending estimates tagcanada health care budget tagfederal spending on health care tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers