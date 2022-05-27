Menu

Canada

Military training to travel between London, Ont. and Simcoe this weekend

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted May 27, 2022 9:35 am
The training will see reservists from the 31 Service Battalion conduct vehicle operations on major roads and highways from Friday through Sunday. View image in full screen
The training will see reservists from the 31 Service Battalion conduct vehicle operations on major roads and highways from Friday through Sunday. Cpl. Dominic Ouellet / 31 Canadian Brigade Group

Local members of the Canadian Armed Forces are notifying the public of military vehicle training set to take place this weekend.

From Friday through to Sunday, Canadian Army Reserve personnel from the 31 Service Battalion, London Support Company, will carry out driver and convoy operations training between London, Ont., and Simcoe.

During the training, the group will also travel through St. Thomas, Aylmer, Delhi, Waterford, Scotland and Simcoe.

The army adds that military vehicles may be seen along Oxford Street and Highbury Avenue, as well as Highway 3, Highway 46 and Highway 24.

Soldiers taking part in the training are expected to remain in their vehicles, unless they need to get out for maintenance purposes.

Drivers are asked to take extra caution when approaching military vehicles.

The training is intended to keep units primed and ready to respond to domestic missions such as floods and wildfires, as well as international stability operations.

