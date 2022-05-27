Guelph Nighthawks open CEBL season with 89-80 win over Scarborough

Send this page to someone via email

The Guelph Nighthawks won their home opener against Scarborough on Thursday night, beating the Shooting Stars 89-80.

Cat Barber led the way for the Nighthawks, scoring 20 points, while Ahmed Hill had 18 points. Hill was an undrafted free agent who played four pre-season games for the Charlotte Hornets in the 2019-2020 season

Guelph also ended up spoiling the debut of the Shooting Stars’ newly signed player, and Grammy award-winning rapper, J. Cole.

Cole recorded three points on 1 of 4 shooting from long distance. The 37-year-old, whose real name is Jermaine Lamarr Cole, came off the bench for the expansion side and also recorded one assist and one rebound in nearly 15 minutes.

He played three games last year in the Basketball Africa League.

Jalen Harris and Kam Chatman each had 20 points for Scarborough. The Shooting Stars (0-1) travel to play the Montreal Alliance on May 29

The Nighthawks (1-0) will now look to build off of their win as they head on the road to play the Niagara River Lions on May 31.