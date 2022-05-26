23-year-old man charged in connection with sexual assault of senior in Newmarket

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 23-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the “violent sexual assault” of a senior in Newmarket, Ont.

In a press release, York Regional Police said on May 25 just before 4:30 p.m., a 74-year-old woman was in her garage when an unknown suspect walked in and exposed himself.

Officers said he then “violently attacked the victim and sexually assaulted her.”

Police said the woman was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

Officers said 23-year-old Yorcaef Rodriguez-Martinez has been arrested and charged with sexual assault causing bodily harm, overcoming resistance in commission of offence, being unlawfully in a dwelling house and two counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are now urging any witnesses, additional victims or anyone with information to come forward.

1:10 Toronto Police officer acquitted in gang sex assault now facing new assault charge Toronto Police officer acquitted in gang sex assault now facing new assault charge – Apr 8, 2022