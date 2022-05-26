16-year-old charged in connection with Vaughan, Ont. stabbing: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 16-year-old boy has been charged in connection with a stabbing in Vaughan, Ont., police say.

In a press release, York Regional police said on May 9, at around 1:10 p.m., officers received report of a stabbing in the Yonge Street and Royal Orchard Boulevard area.

Police said when officers arrived, a man was located who was “suffering from stab wound injuries.”

According to police, he was transported to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the incident happened outside of a Viva bus.

“The victim, along with the second male suspect, were waiting at a bus stop in a southbound lane on Yonge Street,” the release reads.

Police said the first male suspect exited the bus when it came to a stop and allegedly stabbed the victim “multiple times” while the second suspect recorded the incident on his phone.

According to police, the suspects fled the scene on foot before officers arrived.

Police said after investigating, officers have identified and charged one suspect, a 16-year-old boy from Markham.

He has been charged with attempting to commit murder, possession of a weapon, aggravated assault and two counts of breaching his Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA) probation.

The accused cannot be identified under provisions of the YCJA

Police are still looking for the second suspect. Officers said he is tall with a thin build, dark hair and is clean shaven.

He was seen wearing a dark jacket and pants, a red and white multi-coloured hoodie and sunglasses. He was carrying a red backpack.

