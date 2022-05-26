Menu

Crime

Man, 20, charged with murder in connection with Brampton homicide investigation: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted May 26, 2022 4:58 pm
A Peel Regional Police cruiser View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser at 11 Division in Mississauga. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

A 20-year-old man has been charged in connection with a homicide investigation in Brampton, Ont., police say.

In a press release, officers said on March 1, at around 2:30 p.m., officers received reports of shots fired in the Cresthaven Road and Torada Court area.

Police said when officers arrived, a man was located who was suffering from “apparent gunshot wounds.”

Officers said the man died at the scene as a result of the injuries he sustained.

Police later identified the victim as 19-year-old Jahleel McKoy from Brampton.

Read more: Police identify 19-year-old killed in ‘targeted’ Brampton shooting

Officers said on Thursday, 20-year-old Tylan Singh from Brampton was arrested and charged with first degree murder.

According to police, he was held for a bail hearing and appeared in court on Thursday.

Police are urging anyone with information, or who may have dashcam or other surveillance footage of the area at the time of the incident, to contact officers.

Information can also be shared anonymously via Crime Stoppers.

