Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Manitoba eyes more private liquor sales, possible booze in grocery stores

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 26, 2022 3:42 pm
Click to play video: 'Manitoba government says proposed changes will make liquor sales more convenient' Manitoba government says proposed changes will make liquor sales more convenient
The Manitoba government is hinting it may allow more alcohol sales through private channels to boost customer convenience. Brittany Greenslade reports.

The Manitoba government is planning to allow more private alcohol sales, including a pilot project that could involve grocery and convenience stores.

A bill now before the legislature would allow hotel beer vendors to apply for a new agreement with the province that would let them also stock wine and spirits.

Read more: Manitoba government says proposed changes will make liquor sales more convenient

They would no longer be required to offer hotel rooms, and could instead operate as stand-alone stores.

Click to play video: 'New Manitoba liquor licence bill aims to expand businesses’ ability to sell booze' New Manitoba liquor licence bill aims to expand businesses’ ability to sell booze
New Manitoba liquor licence bill aims to expand businesses’ ability to sell booze

The bill also proposes private wine stores be allowed to sell beer and spirits, and would permit rural liquor vendors to carry a wider assortment of products.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: New Manitoba liquor licence bill aims to expand businesses’ ability to sell booze

The proposed law would also give the government the authority to run a five-year project under which other retailers, including grocery or convenience stores, could sell alcohol.

Scott Fielding, minister responsible for liquor and lotteries, says the proposed changes would bring Manitoba more in line with other provinces.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Alcohol tagBeer tagWine tagManitoba politics tagSpirits tagScott Fielding tagLiquor Sales tagManitoba Liquor tagManitoba Liquor Laws tagLiquor Sales Manitoba tagmanitoba alcohol tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers