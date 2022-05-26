Manitoba eyes more private liquor sales, possible booze in grocery stores

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba government is planning to allow more private alcohol sales, including a pilot project that could involve grocery and convenience stores.

A bill now before the legislature would allow hotel beer vendors to apply for a new agreement with the province that would let them also stock wine and spirits.

They would no longer be required to offer hotel rooms, and could instead operate as stand-alone stores.

The bill also proposes private wine stores be allowed to sell beer and spirits, and would permit rural liquor vendors to carry a wider assortment of products.

The proposed law would also give the government the authority to run a five-year project under which other retailers, including grocery or convenience stores, could sell alcohol.

Scott Fielding, minister responsible for liquor and lotteries, says the proposed changes would bring Manitoba more in line with other provinces.