Butterfly vigil remembering loved ones returns to Kelowna

Send this page to someone via email

After a two-year hiatus, an annual vigil hosted by the Central Okanagan Hospice Association is returning next month.

The Butterfly Vigil will see 600 butterflies released in downtown Kelowna on June 20 as a symbolic gesture to remember loved ones who have died.

The vigil will take place at Rhapsody Plaza, by the Dolphins statue, with registration starting at 5 p.m., followed by a remembrance ceremony at 5:45 p.m., with the butterflies being released after that.

Read more: 500 monarch butterflies released in Kelowna to commemorate lost loved ones

“This is a special time for our community to embrace the symbolism that a butterfly reflects, which is transformation and hope,” said Natasha Girard, executive director of the Central Okanagan Hospice Association (COHA).

Story continues below advertisement

This year’s vigil will also feature a memory wall, where attendees can share memories and sign the names of their loved ones.

The memory wall will then be displayed at the Rotary Centre for the Arts and the Kelowna Innovation Centre until the end of the month.

2:26 500 monarch butterflies released in Kelowna to commemorate lost loved ones 500 monarch butterflies released in Kelowna to commemorate lost loved ones – Jul 19, 2016

“It has been extremely difficult to connect with our community over the last few years,” said Girard. “Now is the time for all of us to come together to heal and honour the loved ones we have lost.”

Butterflies are available for release for those attending and can be purchased online or by calling the COHA, which is a registered charity, at 250-763-5511.

1:39 Butterfly Effect pays tribute to lost loved ones in Kelowna Butterfly Effect pays tribute to lost loved ones in Kelowna – Jul 21, 2019

Advertisement