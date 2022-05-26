SIU investigates Buckhorn Road collision after vehicle fled from Peterborough County OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating last week’s head-on crash on Buckhorn Road in Selwyn Township which sent five people to hospital.

The Special Investigations Unit is seeking witnesses to the May 20 collision and is investigating the circumstances leading up to the collision.

The SIU says that around 8:15 a.m., a Peterborough County OPP officer in an unmarked police vehicle first attempted to stop the driver of a black sedan for passing a stopped school bus with its lights flashing.

The SIU says the sedan fled and shortly after collided with a car on Buckhorn Road near the 11th and 12th Lines. A 34-year-old driver and two children in the car were taken to hospital. The SIU says a young girl was diagnosed with a “serious injury.”

The driver of the sedan, a 44-year-old man, and a female passenger (no age provided) were both seriously injured.

An Ornge air ambulance was at the scene and took one person to Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto with critical injuries.

The SIU, which has assigned three investigators, advises anyone who witnessed the incident or has videos and photos, to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 or online at https://siu.on.ca/en/appeals.php

The SIU investigates incidents involving police when there is a death, serious injury, sexual assault or the discharge of a firearm at a person.

