Crime

SIU investigates Buckhorn Road collision after vehicle fled from Peterborough County OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 26, 2022 11:03 am
Ontario's SIU is investigating the head-on collision on Buckhorn Road in Selwyn Township on May 20, 2022. View image in full screen
Ontario's SIU is investigating the head-on collision on Buckhorn Road in Selwyn Township on May 20, 2022. Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating last week’s head-on crash on Buckhorn Road in Selwyn Township which sent five people to hospital.

The Special Investigations Unit is seeking witnesses to the May 20 collision and is investigating the circumstances leading up to the collision.

Read more: Buckhorn Road closed following collision: Peterborough County OPP

The SIU says that around 8:15 a.m., a Peterborough County OPP officer in an unmarked police vehicle first attempted to stop the driver of a black sedan for passing a stopped school bus with its lights flashing.

The SIU says the sedan fled and shortly after collided with a car on Buckhorn Road near the 11th and 12th Lines. A 34-year-old driver and two children in the car were taken to hospital. The SIU says a young girl was diagnosed with a “serious injury.”

Trending Stories
The driver of the sedan, a 44-year-old man, and a female passenger (no age provided) were both seriously injured.

An Ornge air ambulance was at the scene and took one person to Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto with critical injuries.

The SIU, which has assigned three investigators, advises anyone who witnessed the incident or has videos and photos, to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 or online at https://siu.on.ca/en/appeals.php

The SIU investigates incidents involving police when there is a death, serious injury, sexual assault or the discharge of a firearm at a person.

Click to play video: 'Collision closes Buckhorn Road in Selwyn Township' Collision closes Buckhorn Road in Selwyn Township
Collision closes Buckhorn Road in Selwyn Township
