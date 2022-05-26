Gore Park Promenade set to return to Hamilton’s downtown in late May

Send this page to someone via email

The operations manager for Hamilton’s downtown business improvement area (BIA) says the return of the Gore Park Summer Promenade will be scaled back a bit to measure response following a hiatus due to the COVID pandemic.

Following two years of restrictions on live events and gatherings, the lunchtime event will be back May 31, starting 14 weeks of live music and games operating from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re doing three days to kind of ease back into it,” the BIAs Suzy Ozer told 900 CHML’s Good Morning Hamilton.

“We know a lot of people who are still in the hybrid work model might stay in the hybrid work model, so to be midweek we’re trying to see if we can get to the most people … downtown.”

Live bands will be the event highlight and will run on a stage nestled in an area on King Street East between James Street North and John Street South from noon to 2 p.m.

Large scale games including chess and checkers will be free to play in a setting that will also feature local vendors attending daily until Sept.1.

Food trucks, which had been a staple during previous promenade events, are not likely to a part of the 2022 gatherings since the brick and mortar food scene in the core has grow significantly over the years, according to Ozer.

“There hasn’t been as much of a demand for the food trucks since we have so many great restaurants existing downtown,” Ozer said. “So really a huge focus has become the music and community vendors.”

Story continues below advertisement

Latin and country music themed days will be some of the highlights during the three-month affair which will run rain or shine.

Music lineups and performance dates can been seen on the BIAs website in addition to any alterations to daily activities.